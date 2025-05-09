Cape Coast Mayor Announces Plans to Restore Atta Mills Library

Cape Coast Mayor George Justice Arthur has pledged to bring the abandoned Atta Mills Presidential Library back into operation through a partnership with the Ghana Library Authority and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

The facility, originally commissioned in 2016 as a center for research, education, and tourism, has remained unused and in deteriorating condition.

Arthur emphasized the library’s importance as a national resource and outlined his broader vision for revitalizing Cape Coast’s reputation as an educational hub. “The name Cape Coast has always been associated with quality education,” he said, acknowledging recent declines in academic performance. He called for collaboration among local leaders, media, and residents to restore the city’s standing while fostering economic growth and improved living conditions.

The mayor also detailed plans to work with Cape Coast’s two Members of Parliament to establish scholarship programs for high-achieving students from low-income families. On sanitation, he announced a new house-to-house waste collection system and an awards scheme to encourage cleaner neighborhoods. To address illegal dumping, the assembly is seeking private sector involvement to develop a proper landfill site and establish a specialized sanitation court for stricter enforcement of waste management laws.

Cape Coast’s rich history as a center of learning gives these initiatives particular significance. The Atta Mills Library, named after Ghana’s late president who was a former law professor at the local university, symbolizes both the city’s academic heritage and its current challenges. Successful restoration would mark an important step in preserving Cape Coast’s cultural identity while addressing modern infrastructure needs. The mayor’s proposals reflect growing recognition that maintaining the city’s historic status requires coordinated action across education, urban management, and community engagement.