Cape Coast South NDC Parliamentary hopeful promises jobs, education

Mr Thomas Hughes Amissah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Cape Coast South Constituency Parliamentary hopeful, has pledged to explore all opportunities in the area to provide jobs and quality education for the people.

The banker, author, and entrepreneur has asked delegates of the party to remain resolute in his ‘unity in development’ agenda as the surest way to accelerate development and prosperity for all.

“I stand for peace, unity, and development that will stimulate economic prosperity for all regardless of one’s age, gender, ethnic group or political lineage.

“Despite the wobbling economic difficulties, I will continue to work and collaborate with all key stakeholders to make the Constituency the true heartbeat of the Central Region,” Mr Amissah emphasised.

He disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he presented some items to some schools in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The items include Chocolate, tomato pastes, toiletries, pasta, and streetlights.

The beneficiary schools are Adom Memorial Day Care Centre, Aboom Special School and Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

Mr Amissah had contested on two occasions and lost to Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

According to Mr Amissah, the younger generation was beginning to believe that both the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were full of people who only sought their selfish interests.

For that matter, he called on the party to give him the mandate to enable him to restore hope and retain that parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.

“The fact that the NPP over the past six years has not only collapsed the economy but also decayed the very morals of leadership, does not mean the NDC is the same.

“I want to restore the faith of our supporters and give inspiration to the people who support us from every nook and cranny,” the parliamentary hopeful assured.

Ahead of the NDC Parliamentary primaries, he urged delegates and all aspirants to demonstrate to Ghanaians a true embodiment of democracy and be ready to take over the governance of the country.

As such, they must demonstrate the spirit of unity and cooperation behind the person to be elected parliamentary candidate in the 2024 polls.

“It is a great joy that this programme, which is ultimately aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in this month of love, had been successful,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the schools, Mrs Mary Osei, Head Teacher of Aboom Special School, expressed their appreciation and complained about the lack of infrastructure to aid teaching and learning and called for support from philanthropists and non-governmental Organizations (NGO).