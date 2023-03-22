Cape Coast Sports Stadium in darkness over GHC513,000.00 legacy debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium over legacy debts of GHC 513,000.00

The move forms part of the company’s nationwide action to reduce debts owed it to ensure it stays in business.

Since Monday, March 20, it had embarked on an aggressive revenue mobilisation drive as part of efforts to reduce its debt situation, which was affecting operations.

This is targeted at every customer owing the ECG and not only state-owned enterprises.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Alexander Tieku, the Regional Sports Director, said the disconnection would greatly affect its activities as a monumental state asset.

He explained that the debt inherited many years ago was being settled on an arranged negotiations with the ECG, when the facility was first disconnected sometime last year, and some payments made.

Management had also engaged officials of the ECG to install pre-paid meters to direct the chunk of the bills to the various business units at the stadium, which had been carried out with 20 more to be done for smooth operations.

Businesses at the stadium include hostels, restaurants, offices, clinic, and gym, which were connected to only one post-paid meter, leading to the compilation of huge debts.

Mr Tieku described the situation as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘surprising’ due to the agreement reached by both parties.

So far, the Cape Coast New Stadium is the only state-owned organisation affected by the disconnection exercise in the region.