Cape Coast Technical University Commended For Collaborative Efforts With Industry Players

Government has commended the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) for its collaborative efforts with industry players in promoting renewable energy technologies.

It said the institution’s contribution in providing excellent technologies in the fields of renewable and alternative energy technologies through research, innovation, academic and industry-based training, was a landmark achievement worth recognising.

“I must say that the Government is impressed with your innovations such as the automated solar handwashing machine, the audio-visual prompt solar machine that alerts on COVID-19 safety protocols and the recent solar trike,” Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, noted.

The Minister made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the university’s 18th Congregation in Cape Coast.

A total of 946 students who completed their respective Degree, Higher National Diploma (HND) and Diploma programmes in 2021 graduated at the ceremony.

Of the number, 185 obtained Bachelor of Technology, 475 Higher National Diploma and 286 had Diploma certificates.

At the colourful event which took place on the university’ premises in Cape Coast, a number of students who distinguished themselves in various programmes were honoured.

Master Maxwell Kumah Kato and Ms Charity Neizer respectively emerged the male and female overall best graduating students.

Dr Adutwum, making a strong case for renewable energy source, highlighted the challenges that had arisen from the high global energy demand and consumption of fossil fuel and its attendant price hikes around the world.

That, he lamented, has affected the country’s industrialisation and development agenda.

“In view of these global trends, the government has earnestly identified renewable energy as one of the options that could contribute to the overall energy supply mix and minimize the adverse effects energy production has on the environment.

“It is therefore fulfilling to learn that CCTU has given much importance to its niche area; Renewable Energy, by establishing the Department of Renewable Energy and running Bachelor of Renewable Energy Degree programme,” he added.

The Minister intimated that the nation would forever be grateful to the University for aiming to turn around the abundant natural renewable energy resources of the Central Region to augment the national energy generation mix.

Rt Rev Ing Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, the Vice-Chancellor of CCTU, addressing the congregation, applauded the graduates for the new feat and admonished them not to waste the knowledge and skills they had acquired.

“A new life starts here as graduates of one of the finest Technical Universities in Ghana. I urge you all though, to make maximum use of the knowledge and skills you have acquired to impact lives, the society and the nation as a whole,” the Vice Chancellor said.

While touting the achievements of the university, the Vice Chancellor pledged its resolve to raise technical education to a new level through innovation and quality human resource development.

Among other developments, he said work was underway to expand the university’s basic school to make it one of the best basic schools in the Central Region.

On other projects, he said the first phase of the school’s Engineering Block had been completed and in use while the second phase which was about to take off, will have two floors of office accommodation and some lecture rooms.

Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere noted that the school, as part of its mandate and vision entered a number of partnerships with several local and foreign institutions such as the University of Siegen in Germany in 2021 to advance its course.

“We have an active partnership with Hochschule University of Applied Sciences in Dusseldorf. The University donated some equipment to the Renewable Energy Department last year,” he added.

On the downside, he observed that student accommodation had been a challenge hindering the smooth running of the school.

“Management of the university has put in a lot of efforts by getting two private developers, Primesec Ghana and CTA Development Group, who have expressed interest in building hostel facilities for students,” he said.

The innovation, supported by the Energy Commission, was to boost the university’s quest to transform the automotive sector in the Central Region.

The Cape Coast Technical University, as part of efforts to become an automotive hub, has embarked on a number of solar-powered projects in its quest to contribute to the global fight against climate change.

The auto-wash, a solar-powered hand washing machine was the first to be invented followed by a noiseless food trolley, a briquette making plant, among other solar machines.