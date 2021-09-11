Cape Coast to have strategic plan for development

Osabarimba Kwesi Arthur II, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, has said it had become prudent for the area to have a strategic plan that would guide the corporate community to achieve excellence.

He said Cape Coast was at a standstill in terms of development and there was the need to put in measures to revive the once vibrant youth and corporate bodies to develop the area.

“We are not seeing Cape Coast standing tall as it should, even after years of the town’s engagements with the corporate world and we must rise and find a way out,“ the Paramount Chief said at a meeting with corporate stakeholders at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.

The meeting, organised by the Oguaa Traditional Council, dubbed: “My Corporate Responsibility,” was aimed at finding lasting solutions to problems of the corporate bodies in their efforts to raise high the flag of the town.

Osabarimba Arthur said a committee would soon be instituted to draw a strategic plan that would include all economic sectors to serve as a guide for development.

“The committee would report quarterly to update us of how far we have gone in achieving set targets, and we intend to make this very practical,” he said.

The Paramount Chief pledged his readiness to lead investors and business gurus to genuine land owners who would offer lands for business purposes to create more jobs and reduce unemployment in the area.

The Paramount Chief was optimistic that the strategy would motivate investors and all other businesses to have confidence in doing business in Cape Coast.

Mrs Akua Amartey, a representative of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), said there had not been drastic socio-economic change in Cape Coast because it had failed to harness all its potentials.

She said tourism alone could have developed the area with its rippling effect on the entire region and described as “disappointing” the lack of viable industries to drive its growth.

Mrs Amartey indicated that Cape Coast was one of the nation’s strategic cities and so, robust measures must be laid to harness every single opportunity there and expressed the hope that the strategic plan would be a game changer.

Mr Kwame Gyasi, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), urged all to provide their services diligently and provide attractive business packages that would lure investors to the town.

“Let’s reform our activities at our work places and endeavour to give off the best, you can also look at what is in Cape Coast that you can invest in. This will indirectly grow your business,” he stated.

Mr Samuel Obiri Aduama, the General Manager of Ridge Royal Hotel, said Cape Coast could develop tremendously if it took the tourism industry more seriously, adding that corporate bodies must focus on the growth of their industries.

“People come to Cape Coast, they just drive in and out without getting to know the area well after they visit the Castle, but we have to package the town well to attract them to sleep over,” he said.