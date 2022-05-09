Cape Coast to host Central Regional Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair

Cape Coast will, from July 23 to 30, host the Central Regional Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair, dubbed: “CENTRAL EXPO 2022”, to showcase her potentials.

The fair will provide the platform for all forms businesses, including jewellery, office equipment, IT systems, clothing, agricultural produce and arts and crafts to advertise and sell products.

The much-anticipated fair will also present eight days of business opportunities, partnerships, networking, and job creation at the Adisadel College Park from 0800 hours to 2000 hours each day.

The Central Region Coordinating Council (CRCC) and the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM) organisers of the fair, have, therefore, assured the public of a very “exciting, eventful and successful” fair.

It will be held on the theme: “Promoting Trade, Tourism and Investments in the Central Region: Challenges, Prospects and Solutions” to host exhibitors from all 22 metropolitan, municipal and districts of the Region.

There will also be a two-day business forum, which will bring together creative ideas, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate bodies to find opportunities and solutions to their mutual benefits.

Additionally, a recreational centre will be created for families and friends to learn and have fun.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, members of Parliament, the Council of State, and Diplomatic Corps, the business community and traditional leaders are expected to grace the fair.

Local and international media such as the BBC, Reuters and CNN will provide publicity of the event.