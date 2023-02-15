Cape Coast: Travelers, others receive chocolate, cocoa products on Valentine’s Day

The Central Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Valentine’s Day, February 14, distributed chocolate and cocoa products to travellers and individuals within the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The move forms part of activities to commemorate the 18th edition of the National Chocolate Day, on the theme: “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana.”

It is also to promote travel and tourism in the Region.

The GTA shared different branded chocolates and chilled cocoa drinks to individuals and travelers to the Greater Accra, Western, Ashanti, Northern, and the Upper East regions from the ancient city, Cape Coast.

The programme was organised by the GTA with sponsorship from the Anomabo Beach Resort, Hotel Karick, Torch Light Tours and Ridge Royal Hotel.

Briefing the media, Mr Kwame Gyasi, Regional Director, GTA said the weeklong programme was to increase the public’s interest in local consumption of chocolate and cocoa products to boost the economy and improve health.

Mr Gyasi noted that the day was also to create awareness on Ghana’s contribution to cocoa production and consumption across the world.

“There is the need as citizens to increase consumption of local goods and products to ensure the economy grows faster for the betterment of all,” he noted.

The Regional Director stated that local consumption of cocoa should not only be associated with Valentine’s Day but a daily activity for all.

More than 100 travellers, including drivers, mates and officials of the STC terminal benefited from the exercise.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the GTA for the gifts and promotions of cocoa consumption among the citizenry.

They applauded the government on the great efforts to promote made in Ghana products, adding that citizenry participation was key.

Madam Amanda Seidu, a traveller to the Western Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the youth needed to be encouraged to venture into cocoa production.

She noted that some young people had the zeal to take up agriculture but the means to start up was a challenge.

Another beneficiary, Ms Araba Andoh, a bread seller, said the Government should implement policies and interventions to support and assist the ordinary Ghanaian due to the impact of the current economic crisis.

“It had been about two years since I ate chocolate, I buy them occasionally but not this time” she said, beaming with smiles.

Saint Valentine’s Day is to show love and appreciation to family and friends by gift giving, while spending quality time with dear ones on romantic dates, among other activities.