Cape Coast University ranked 1st in West Africa for research influence

The University of Cape Coast has been ranked 1st in West Africa and among the top five in Africa for its interest in research into societal and global challenges.

The Times Higher Education World University Ranking placed the Cape Coast 1st in West Africa, ranked among top five in Africa, and 1st out of the 138 new entrant universities in the World Ranking for 2022.

The 2022 edition for instance focused on universities that researched into the Covid-19 pandemic and other related issues, especially in the discovery and research into vaccines for the novel pandemic.

The Times Higher Education World University Ranking was established about two decades ago to appreciate and rank universities that are interested in researching societal and global challenges.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, congratulated the University for the feat and said it had brought honour to Ghana as it would go a long way to uplift the image of education in the country.

Speaking to the media, the Minister lauded the Management and Board of the University of Cape Coast for the achievement and urged the various stakeholders in education to continue to work hard towards strengthening the status of the sector.

Dr Adutwum reminded the University not to be complacent but let the laurel spur it on to work harder to maintain the position or even make it better.

It is worth noting that the Times Higher Education World University has more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table of awardees is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: Teaching, Research, Knowledge Transfer, and International Outlook.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the sixth consecutive year, while mainland China has two institutions in the top 20 for the first time. Peking and Tsinghua universities share 16th place.

Six new countries feature in the table: Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Palestine and Tanzania.

Harvard University tops the teaching pillar, while the University of Oxford tops the research pillar and Macau University of Science and Technology leads the international pillar.