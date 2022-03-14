Cape Town Cycle Tour creates huge economic benefits

The annual Cape Town Cycle Tour, taking place in South Africa’s legislative capital on Sunday, plays a huge role in local economic growth, said an official.

The competition, which attracts 22,500 cyclists, injected 500 million rands (about 33 million U.S. dollars) into the local economy, hiring over 3,000 people, said Alan Winde, premier of Western Cape Province, which includes Cape Town.

“The Cycle Tour is a major contributor to our local economy, helping particularly in the recovery of our tourism and hospitality sector,” he said in a statement. “It plays a huge role in helping us to drive economic growth and fight the second pandemic of joblessness”

The provincial government is not only supporting major events like this cycle tour but also events in smaller towns to receive visitors and tourism support, Winde said.

According to the provincial tourism promotion agency, leisure-tourism events that it supported in the 2021/2022 financial year contributed 171.4 million rands to the local economy. Enditem