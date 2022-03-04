CAPE TOWN: South Africa should strongly consider reviving the Proudly South African campaign

THANDISIZWE MGUDLWA

The Proudly South African (PSA) Campaign was born out of a socio-economic necessity to create jobs.

And through the National Economic Development and Labour Council

(NEDLAC), the campaign was officially launched in 2001.

To give it the strength it needed, the PSA campaign was from the onset

supported by the national government, organized Business (BUSA),

organized labour and organized community, although many community

groups were somehow left out.

In a space of just over a year, by January 2003 the campaign had

generated so much attention and had become a highly visible brand. It

was seen on the CDs released by the Soweto String Quartet, Judith

Sephuma and Vusi Mahlasela to name a few.

Fundamentally, PSA is an endorsement brand that signifies a particular

company, service or product that has met a set of criteria relating to

local content, fair labour practices and environmental responsibility.

The founder and now former CEO of PSA, Martin Feinstein had said at

the time that the emphasis is on protecting and creating jobs.

“The more South African-made products we buy, the more we stimulate

local production and this will help create the conditions for

producers to need more workers.”

At its inception in the late 1990s, PSA was just a twinkle in the eye

of the trade union movement, which proposed at the 1998 Presidential

Jobs Summit that a “buy South African campaign might help to

stimulate demand, production and employment”.

In 2000, a Nedlac task team investigated the idea. The results of the

task team’s research assisted decisions on disputed issues and showed

how the campaign could work.

Research was then conducted among consumers. The name of the campaign came directly from consumer respondents.

According to PSA, more than half said they’d support local products as

they were proud of being South African.Three quarters said they’d find

it is encouraging if, when buying a product, they knew it would create

jobs.

The campaign board was set up to include leaders from the social

partners to ensure everyone shared the same vision and to see the

benefits of such a message.

Moreover, the board then consisted of former SA Chamber of Business

CEO, Kevin Wakeford, Cosatu president Willy Madisha, trade and

industry director-general Alistair Ruiters and chairperson Tim Modise,

a TV and radio personality.

The logo was unveiled in October 2001. By the end of the year a

communications campaign had kicked off. Billboards began appearing

countrywide, while a print campaign of the logo appeared soon

afterwards on SA’s finest.

A children’s road show campaign, featuring Simba the lion was met with

enthusiasm in schools across the country.

The next phase in the TV advertising campaign involved Baby Jake, Ruda

Landman, Steve Hofmeyr, Zola, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other sporting

and TV personalities explaining the campaign and why they support it.

Why would manufacturers and marketers take PSA seriously? According to PSA:

Firstly, there is a promising trend towards tender preference for PSA

member companies, according to PSA, and a task team was set up at

Nedlac to investigate how this can be put into practice in public and

private sectors.The national and provincial departments of education

became the first government departments to commit to tender

preference.

Secondly, the buy-in of retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay means FMCG

products which have PSA status will be differentiated at the point of

sale. Thus products which actively leverage and promote their Proudly

South Africanness will have a distinct advantage.

Remarkably, I&J was officially the first company with consumer

products bearing the logo.And, thirdly, the PSA campaign was to invest

more than R80 million over the next three years (from 2003 onwards) in

building the brand. This remains debatable if it really was

accomplished.

PSA also states, “When a consumer sees the symbol on a product they

will feel good about making a personal contribution to building a

better country.”The brand values of PSA pride, quality and integrity

are not unique but this non-commercial brand can strike an emotional

chord with every South African in a way that helps to promote local products.

In 2003 Feinstein had commented, “We’ve spent the last eight years

focusing on making a new country. Now it’s time to focus on what our

country makes.”Needless to say, the PSA campaign has taken a dip. Not

much is reported on its activities and events. Even the newspapers

that posted its logo on the front pages, many if not all of them no

longer have the PSA logo on their front pages anymore.

For whatever reason or reasons, the campaign has simply failed to get

much commentary and in many quarters it has become irrelevant.

Nedlac is supposed to be a forum where the government meets with

organized business, organized labor and organized community groupings

on a national level to discuss and try to reach consensus on issues of

social and economic policy. The aim being to put meat into the phrase

“social dialogue”.

This appears to be what has gone wrong with the campaign. A forum like

Nedlac could have also played a bigger role in the execution and

implementation of the PSA campaigns, programmes, projects and events.

South Africans need to remember that the PSA “buy local” campaign

calls on the nation to buy local products, make use of local services,

with the mission of stimulating the local economy and helping with job

creation.

According to Proudly SA, the campaign further promotes national pride,

patriotism and social cohesion. This makes a lot of sense with the

racism the country is still confronted with.

CEO of Proudly South African Eustace Mashimbuye as guest speaker at

Hirch’s April 2021 Entrepreneurs Weekly Workshop attested that in

1998, former president Nelson Mandela launched a campaign for South

Africans to “buy local”.

Mashimbuye said when launched, the campaign started well, but because

of various factors, which include imports, support for the campaign

dwindled over the years.

He said that there is a new system in place that rewards businesses

that support locally manufactured goods and services.

“Invest in local, invest in those around you, it’s game time Mzanzi.”

Crucially, this campaign is one we need to take seriously in the face

of increasing unemployment and economic inequalities bedeviling South

Africa today pre and post Covid-19.

A review of what has gone wrong is of great necessity and correcting

what needs to be corrected which should lead to a comprehensive

national relaunch and implementation plans.

Mgudlwa is an award-winning journalist