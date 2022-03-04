CAPE TOWN: South Africa should strongly consider reviving the Proudly South African campaign

THANDISIZWE MGUDLWA
The Proudly South African (PSA) Campaign was born out of a socio-economic necessity to create jobs.
And through the National Economic Development and Labour Council
(NEDLAC), the campaign was officially launched in 2001.
To give it the strength it needed, the PSA campaign was from the onset
supported by the national government, organized Business (BUSA),
organized labour and organized community, although many community
groups were somehow left out.
In a space of just over a year, by January 2003 the campaign had
generated so much attention and had become a highly visible brand. It
was seen on the CDs released by the Soweto String Quartet, Judith
Sephuma and Vusi Mahlasela to name a few.
Fundamentally, PSA is an endorsement brand that signifies a particular
company, service or product that has met a set of criteria relating to
local content, fair labour practices and environmental responsibility.
The founder and now former CEO of PSA, Martin Feinstein had said at
the time that the emphasis is on protecting and creating jobs.
“The more South African-made products we buy, the more we stimulate
local production and this will help create the conditions for
producers to need more workers.”
At its inception in the late 1990s, PSA was just a twinkle in the eye
of the trade union movement, which proposed at the 1998 Presidential
Jobs Summit that a “buy South African campaign might help to
stimulate demand, production and employment”.
In 2000, a Nedlac task team investigated the idea. The results of the
task team’s research assisted decisions on disputed issues and showed
how the campaign could work.
Research was then conducted among consumers. The name of the campaign came directly from consumer respondents.
According to PSA, more than half said they’d support local products as
they were proud of being South African.Three quarters said they’d find
it is encouraging if, when buying a product, they knew it would create
jobs.
The campaign board was set up to include leaders from the social
partners to ensure everyone shared the same vision and to see the
benefits of such a message.
Moreover, the board then consisted of former SA Chamber of Business
CEO, Kevin Wakeford, Cosatu president Willy Madisha, trade and
industry director-general Alistair Ruiters and chairperson Tim Modise,
a TV and radio personality.
The logo was unveiled in October 2001. By the end of the year a
communications campaign had kicked off. Billboards began appearing
countrywide, while a print campaign of the logo appeared soon
afterwards on SA’s finest.
A children’s road show campaign, featuring Simba the lion was met with
enthusiasm in schools across the country.
The next phase in the TV advertising campaign involved Baby Jake, Ruda
Landman, Steve Hofmeyr, Zola, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other sporting
and TV personalities explaining the campaign and why they support it.
Why would manufacturers and marketers take PSA seriously? According to PSA:
Firstly, there is a promising trend towards tender preference for PSA
member companies, according to PSA, and a task team was set up at
Nedlac to investigate how this can be put into practice in public and
private sectors.The national and provincial departments of education
became the first government departments to commit to tender
preference.
Secondly, the buy-in of retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay means FMCG
products which have PSA status will be differentiated at the point of
sale. Thus products which actively leverage and promote their Proudly
South Africanness will have a distinct advantage.
Remarkably, I&J was officially the first company with consumer
products bearing the logo.And, thirdly, the PSA campaign was to invest
more than R80 million over the next three years (from 2003 onwards) in
building the brand. This remains debatable if it really was
accomplished.
PSA also states, “When a consumer sees the symbol on a product they
will feel good about making a personal contribution to building a
better country.”The brand values of PSA pride, quality and integrity
are not unique but this non-commercial brand can strike an emotional
chord with every South African in a way that helps to promote local products.
In 2003 Feinstein had commented, “We’ve spent the last eight years
focusing on making a new country. Now it’s time to focus on what our
country makes.”Needless to say, the PSA campaign has taken a dip. Not
much is reported on its activities and events. Even the newspapers
that posted its logo on the front pages, many if not all of them no
longer have the PSA logo on their front pages anymore.
For whatever reason or reasons, the campaign has simply failed to get
much commentary and in many quarters it has become irrelevant.
Nedlac is supposed to be a forum where the government meets with
organized business, organized labor and organized community groupings
on a national level to discuss and try to reach consensus on issues of
social and economic policy. The aim being to put meat into the phrase
“social dialogue”.
This appears to be what has gone wrong with the campaign. A forum like
Nedlac could have also played a bigger role in the execution and
implementation of the PSA campaigns, programmes, projects and events.
South Africans need to remember that the PSA “buy local” campaign
calls on the nation to buy local products, make use of local services,
with the mission of stimulating the local economy and helping with job
creation.
According to Proudly SA, the campaign further promotes national pride,
patriotism and social cohesion. This makes a lot of sense with the
racism the country is still confronted with.
CEO of Proudly South African Eustace Mashimbuye as guest speaker at
Hirch’s April 2021 Entrepreneurs Weekly Workshop attested that in
1998, former president Nelson Mandela launched a campaign for South
Africans to “buy local”.
Mashimbuye said when launched, the campaign started well, but because
of various factors, which include imports, support for the campaign
dwindled over the years.
He said that there is a new system in place that rewards businesses
that support locally manufactured goods and services.
“Invest in local, invest in those around you, it’s game time Mzanzi.”
Crucially, this campaign is one we need to take seriously in the face
of increasing unemployment and economic inequalities bedeviling South
Africa today pre and post Covid-19.
A review of what has gone wrong is of great necessity and correcting
what needs to be corrected which should lead to a comprehensive
national relaunch and implementation plans.
Mgudlwa is an award-winning journalist