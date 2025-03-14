Cape Town to Host Africa’s Premier Tourism Investment Summit as Sector Booms

Africa’s tourism sector is gearing up for a landmark moment as the continent’s top investors, developers, and hospitality leaders converge in Cape Town for the Africa Tourism Investment Conference on April 10.

Backed by JLL Africa, the event promises to be a pivotal platform for unlocking the region’s vast tourism potential, with billions already flowing into hotels, resorts, and infrastructure projects.

The conference, held at the CTICC during WTM Africa, will feature a heavyweight lineup of speakers, including Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming, Millat Global Holdings CEO Hamza Farooqui, and JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Co-CEO Wayne Godwin. These industry titans will share insights on navigating Africa’s complex hospitality landscape, from securing financing to scaling private safari lodges into institutional-grade assets.

“This is where the deals get done,” said Megan De Jager, RX Africa Portfolio Director. “Investors are looking for clarity on risk versus return, and this event will provide the tools and connections to turn opportunities into reality.”

Key discussions will focus on the mechanics of successful investments, with case studies from major acquisitions and developments. One highly anticipated session will delve into Club Med’s Tinley Manor project, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the global resort giant is structuring its South African venture. Another panel will explore whether private safari lodges can evolve from boutique passion projects into scalable investments capable of attracting institutional funding.

The timing couldn’t be better. Africa’s tourism sector is experiencing a surge in investor interest, driven by the continent’s untapped potential and growing global demand for unique travel experiences. From luxury resorts in Morocco to urban hotels in Nairobi, the diversity of opportunities is drawing capital from both regional and international players.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis highlighted the city’s role as a gateway to Southern Africa and a hub for high-stakes conversations. “We’ve only scratched the surface of Africa’s tourism potential,” he said. “This conference will help shift the sector into a higher gear.”

With limited spaces available, the event is expected to attract a who’s who of the industry, including financiers from Nedbank and Kasada, as well as economists like Investec’s Anabel Bishop, who will break down the macroeconomic trends shaping hospitality growth.

For investors and developers, the Africa Tourism Investment Conference represents a rare opportunity to connect with decision-makers and gain actionable insights. As De Jager put it, “If you want to be part of Africa’s tourism boom, you need to be here.”