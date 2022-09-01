Cape Verde Officially Opens Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

The Republic of Cabo Verde has opened a consulate general in Dakhla, marking its firm support for the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara and its territorial integrity.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Cape Verde’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration, Rui Alberto De Figueiredo Soares, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, in the presence of elected officials and consuls accredited to Dakhla.

The Republic of Cabo Verde also opened its embassy in Rabat, during a ceremony presided over by De Figueiredo Soares and Bourita.

Laayoune hosts 12 consulates, meaning 27 countries have so far opened diplomatic representations in the southern provinces in an ultimate show of support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

The West African country’s decision to open a consulate in Dakhla reflects its position in support of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan and sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.

In June, Cape Verde Foreign Minister emphasized his country’s determination to boost diplomatic relations with Morocco, saying that Praia seeks to work with Rabat to contribute to the preservation of peace and stability on the African continent.