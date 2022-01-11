Cape Verde president visits Angola

By
Xinhua
-
0
Jose Maria Neves
Jose Maria Neves

President Jose Maria Neves of Cape Verde arrived Sunday in Luanda on a three-day state visit to Uganda.

According to an official program distributed to the press, the visit is aimed at strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Neves is expected to meet with his counterpart, Joao Lourenco, and attend an extraordinary plenary session of the Angolan National Assembly. Enditem

