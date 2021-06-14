COVID 19 vaccine

Cape Verde on Saturday received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by China.

During the handover ceremony for the vaccines and over 50,000 syringes at the Nelson Mandela International Airport in the capital Praia, Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva expressed gratitude for China’s support, saying his country would fulfill its vaccination plan to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of this year.

“I would like to warmly thank the People’s Republic of China for this contribution, for this donation which will allow us to strengthen our vaccination plan,” the prime minister said, reiterating his country’s commitment to fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Du Xiaocong said the Chinese government will continue to support Cape Verde to combat the pandemic and revive its economy, adding that he is ready to help the island country acquire more vaccines if necessary.

As of Friday, Cape Verde registered 31,512 COVID-19 cases, including 30,231 recoveries and 272 deaths. The country reported its first positive case on March 20, 2020.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGunmen kidnap residents in northwest Nigeria attack
Next articleSomalia, UNICEF, ILO pledge more efforts to end child labor
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here