Cape Verde to receive 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S.

Cape Verde will receive 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States on Sunday night, through the COVAX initiative, to help the country fight COVID-19, according to official sources.

The Ministry of Health revealed in a statement that the vaccine will arrive on a flight of the Portuguese airline scheduled for 23:00 local time.

Cape Verde has already received several COVID-19 vaccine donations through COVAX from China, Hungary, France, Portugal and the Netherlands. So far, the archipelago has received a total of 615,050 doses of vaccines, according to data from the national health directorate.

Cape Verde has recorded 37,635 confirmed cases, including 340 deaths and 36,764 recoveries since the outbreak on March 18, 2020.