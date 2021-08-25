Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court validates 7 candidates for presidential election

Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court has accepted seven candidacies for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Oct. 17 this year, an official source stated on Tuesday.

The candidacies of Jose Maria Neves (former prime minister from 2001 to 2016), Carlos Veiga (former prime minister from 1991 to 2000), Fernando Rocha Delgado, Gilson Alves, Helio Sanches, Joaquim Monteiro and Casimiro de Pina are validated, according to an ordinance issued by the Chief Judge of the Constitutional Court, Joao Pinto Semedo.

Pericles Tavares’ candidacy was rejected due to irregularities in the process, Semedo explained, precising that Tavares had not obtained the support of a minimum of 1,000 voters as required by the Constitution.

A total of eight personalities had formalized their candidacies for the presidency of the Republic of Cape Verde, a record in the history of the country. Enditem