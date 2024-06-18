Cape Verde’s Ivanusa Moreira Secures Universality Slot for Paris 2024 Olympics

Ivanusa Moreira, Cape Verde’s reigning Africa welterweight champion, has achieved her long-awaited Olympic dream after securing a Universality Place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Moreira’s journey to the Olympics was marked by perseverance and determination, having faced setbacks in multiple qualifying events before finally receiving the opportunity through the Universality Places.

Despite previous disappointments in Africa qualifiers and World Olympic Qualifiers, Moreira remained steadfast in her pursuit. Her ticket to Paris came following the final qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, where she narrowly missed advancing further. The announcement of her selection by Cape Verde’s National Olympic Committee brought tears of joy and celebration among Moreira and her supporters.

In an interview from her base in Lisbon, Moreira expressed her happiness and fulfillment, stating, “Finally, I’ve fulfilled my dream of participating in the Olympics.” Her inclusion adds to Africa’s representation in boxing at the Olympics, with 21 boxers from the continent set to compete, including four female welterweights.

As the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission finalizes the allocation of the remaining Universality Places, Moreira’s achievement underscores the resilience and spirit of African athletes striving for Olympic success.