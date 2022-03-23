Capstone Mining and Mantos Copper Complete Combination to Create Capstone Copper

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS–Capstone Mining Corp. (“Old Capstone”) (TSX:CS) today announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction combining Old Capstone and Mantos Copper (Bermuda) Limited (“Mantos”), (the “Transaction”) following the receipt of all regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all closing conditions. Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, Mantos has been renamed Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone Copper”), is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and represents an Americas-focused premier copper producer with transformational and peer-leading production growth.

Pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), each issued and outstanding common share of Old Capstone has been exchanged for one newly issued common share of Capstone Copper, which together represent 60.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Capstone Copper. As a result of the Arrangement, Old Capstone has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Capstone Copper. As at closing, the former shareholders of Mantos will maintain their shareholding in Capstone Copper, representing the remaining 39.8% of the outstanding common shares.

The common shares of Capstone Copper are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CS”. The listing of Capstone Copper substitutes the prior listing of Old Capstone. Old Capstone will apply to cease being a reporting issuer.

Capstone Copper’s newly constituted board of directors consists of George Brack (Lead Independent Director), Darren Pylot (Executive Chair), John MacKenzie (CEO & Director), Alison Baker, Bob Gallagher, Anne Giardini, Peter Meredith, and Istvan Zollei.

As previously announced, the combined company will be led by Darren Pylot, as Executive Chair of the Board and John MacKenzie, as Chief Executive Officer.

“ I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to lead Capstone Copper and help deliver on a truly transformational growth story. This company has the makings of becoming a Canadian-based copper champion driven by our long-life assets, our experienced management team, and our strong balance sheet”, said John MacKenzie. Mr. MacKenzie added, “ Our shared principles in expansion, innovation, optimization and safe copper production will remain central to our strategy and set the stage for a successful integration process.”

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular dated January 27th, 2022 posted on Old Capstone’s SEDAR profile and has been posted to Capstone Copper’s website.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper’s strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world’s growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

