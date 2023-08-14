Capt.Dyse and Touchline the Truth Deliver ‘I Pray’ – A Tale of Musical Triumph and Resilience”

Nigerian rapper Capt.Dyse and South African rapper Touchline the Truth are set to release their highly anticipated collaboration titled “I Pray” on August 18th, 2023.

The two artists came together in Cape Town to record and shoot the music video for their new hiphop single that features a blend of afrobeat elements. “I Pray” opens with a heartfelt multilingual verse by Touchline the Truth, followed by Captdyse’s verse that details his journey growing up and the challenges he faced in the music industry.

Fans of both rappers have been eagerly anticipating this moment ever since it was teased on social media earlier this year. Many have praised the two artists for coming together to create a unique sound that blends Nigerian and South African hiphop styles.

The music video for “I Pray” promises to be visually stunning, as it was shot in Cape Town, showcasing the vibrant culture and lifestyle of the City.

Touchline the Truth and Captdyse are rising stars in the African hiphop scene, and “I Pray” is expected to be a hit, cementing their places as two of the continent’s most promising talents.

Pre-save : https://afrisounds.lnk.to./IPray