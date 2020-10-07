Ghana Captain Andre Ayew and brother Jordan Ayew have arrived in camp ahead of this week’s international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

The two England based players arrived at the Xanthe Resort and Spa, on Tuesday morning. They increase the number of players to twelve, following the arrivals of Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Benson Annang and Kamaldeen Sulemana on Monday.

The other players in the squad in Antalya, are Goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Razak Abalora. The rest include, midfielder Baba Iddrissu, Samuel Owusu and Gideon Mensah.

The rest of the players are expected to arrive in camp, Tuesday, evening. Ghana would play Mali on Friday, October 09, before taking on Qatar three days later.

The team would hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.