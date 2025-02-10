Captain Planet Blasts Music Associations Over Neglect of Ailing Okomfo Kwadee

Captain Planet, a veteran member of the 4×4 group, has sharply criticized Ghana’s leading music bodies—GHAMRO and MUSIGA—for what he describes as a callous disregard for the welfare of musicians, particularly in the case of the ailing Okomfo Kwadee.

Recent viral footage capturing Kwadee in a state of distress has sparked widespread concern, and Planet insists that the music community must rally together to support their colleague.

In a passionate statement on his social media account, Captain Planet called on fellow musicians to unite in a rescue effort for Kwadee, denouncing the inaction of the associations. Speaking on Entertainment 360 with Tony Best on February 8, he expressed deep frustration over what he sees as a systemic failure to care for vulnerable artists. “I don’t want to hear the names of GHAMRO and MUSIGA—they are uncaring towards musicians,” he declared. He went on to criticize their meager royalty payments, sometimes as low as 200 pesewas, arguing that such sums are a poor reflection of their commitment to the industry and the people who power it.

For Planet, the neglect of Kwadee is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where the welfare of musicians, especially those in dire circumstances, is consistently overlooked. He stressed that while he has made repeated attempts to reach out to Kwadee, it is now time for a collective, industry-wide effort to step in. According to him, the associations are well aware of Kwadee’s plight yet have turned a deaf ear, leaving him to suffer alone.

The outcry from Captain Planet has resonated with many in the Ghanaian music scene, sparking renewed debate over the responsibilities of GHAMRO and MUSIGA. Critics argue that these organizations, which are meant to protect the rights and well-being of artists, have instead allowed neglect to become a dangerous norm—one that undermines the very foundations of the industry. With aging musicians and those facing financial hardship struggling for support, there is growing pressure on the associations to overhaul their practices and deliver on their promises of care and accountability.

As the conversation intensifies, the hope is that this public denouncement will serve as a wake-up call. The plight of Okomfo Kwadee—and by extension, many others in the music community—highlights an urgent need for reform. The industry now stands at a crossroads, with a clear mandate to prioritize the welfare of its artists above all else.