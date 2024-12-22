Captain Planet Foundation and YFM Empower Ghana’s Youth with Plastic Policy Training

The Captain Planet Foundation, in collaboration with YFM, hosted a pivotal Planeteer Alliance and Tide Turners plastic policy training session on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Airport West Hotel in Accra.

The training was designed to equip young individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to become effective environmental stewards, focusing on the development and implementation of policies to manage plastic waste and drive environmental conservation efforts.

Bringing together a diverse group of young environmental advocates, the event provided strategic insights into designing impactful plastic waste policies. Participants engaged in interactive group sessions and experiential learning methods aimed at empowering them to take the lead in shaping Ghana’s environmental future. The training underscored the importance of creating sustainable solutions that address the growing challenge of plastic pollution.

Leesa Carter-Jones, President and CEO of the Captain Planet Foundation, spoke at the event, highlighting the potential of the participants. “What’s truly exciting is the potential of these young environmental advocates. Our training is not just about teaching skills—it’s about igniting a movement. We’re seeing young people who aren’t just learning, but actively creating solutions that can transform environmental conservation in Ghana and beyond,” Carter-Jones said.

The training was led by young Planeteer Alliance leaders who had participated in previous sessions. Ipato Kenta from Kenya and Toluwalase Abiona from Nigeria facilitated the sessions in Ghana, bringing their experience and expertise to the training. Latoya Henry, COO of the Captain Planet Foundation, also supported the event, bridging generational perspectives with her extensive background in environmental advocacy.

Toluwalase Abiona expressed his admiration for the creativity of the participants. “What impressed me most was the creativity of the participants. During our group sessions, we saw young people developing technological solutions to environmental challenges. It’s clear that Ghana’s youth are not just aware of environmental issues; they are ready to solve them with ingenuity and passion,” Abiona said.

Dr. Timothy Karikari, a Board Member of the Captain Planet Foundation and Leader of the Ghana Planeteers Movement, emphasized the importance of investing in the next generation of environmental leaders. “We stand at a critical juncture where environmental challenges demand innovative solutions and passionate commitment. By investing in these 50 young leaders, we are protecting our future. Each participant here today carries the potential to influence their community, challenge existing practices, and inspire a nationwide conversation about sustainable living.”

Dr. Karikari also noted that while Planeteer Alliance is for individuals aged 25 and below, those above 25 with a passion for environmental change can join the Ghana Planeteers Movement as a support group to mentor the younger participants.

Ahead of the training, the Captain Planet Foundation and YFM organized a significant beach clean-up initiative at Akoma Village in Accra on Friday, December 13, 2024. The event, supported by Ecozoil Limited, a leading waste management service in Ghana, saw a coalition of volunteers, including local community members, students, and environmental enthusiasts, coming together to remove plastic waste, discarded fishing nets, and other debris from the beach.

Other notable leaders who contributed to the event included Lakeisha Sesay, an award-winning public sector strategist and Board Member of the Captain Planet Foundation; Tracy Kyei, Founding Member of the Ghana Planeteers Movement and Marketing Manager at Samsung Ghana; Princess Sekyere, an international communications consultant and founding member of the Ghana Planeteers Movement; Professor Daniel Nukpezah from the Institute of Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana; and Anna Sakyibea Bekai, Senior Programme Officer at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The Captain Planet Foundation remains committed to its mission of inspiring and educating young people globally, turning environmental awareness into tangible action. Established by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle, the foundation is dedicated to environmental education and empowering youth to become leaders in environmental conservation. Through its innovative programs and global partnerships, the foundation strives to create a sustainable future for the planet.