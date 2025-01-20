Captain Smart Faces Backlash Amid Obuasi Mine Incident and Calls for Investigation

A section of Ghanaians has raised concerns following remarks made by television personality Captain Smart, which some believe may have incited the illegal miners responsible for an attack on the AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) mine in Obuasi.

The controversy stems from a video circulating on social media, in which Captain Smart, the host of a popular morning show, appears to encourage the youth in Obuasi to take matters into their own hands and attack the mine.

In the video, Captain Smart urged the youth in Obuasi to “go to the mine, attack the mine, and take what you want so that when you get hungry, you get something to eat.” He also threatened AngloGold Ashanti, stating, “If you are not careful, we will take you out of this country,” and questioned the company’s actions in Ghana. He criticized the company for its operations and implied that local youth, frustrated by economic conditions, needed to seize the gold they believed was being unfairly taken from them. “AGA is destroying Obuasi and the youth of Obuasi need to rise,” he said, going on to warn that without access to the gold, the youth would face severe consequences.

The inflammatory remarks have drawn strong criticism from various quarters, including from Vim Lady, a known associate of Captain Smart. Vim Lady condemned the television personality, accusing him of inciting violence and contributing to the tragic deaths of some of the illegal miners involved in the Obuasi mine incident.

The situation escalated when military personnel from Operation Calm Life, stationed at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Obuasi, shot and killed seven illegal miners after they attempted to break into the mine. The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the troops responded with gunfire after they were attacked by the miners. Some of the illegal miners sustained injuries, while others managed to flee the scene.

The incident has drawn national attention, with widespread calls for accountability. President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for a full investigation into the matter, seeking to understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The President has also directed that AngloGold Ashanti cover the medical bills for the injured miners and ensure that the deceased are properly buried.

This incident has reignited ongoing debates about the impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s economy and the environment, as well as the role of media figures in shaping public opinion and influencing actions. As the investigation unfolds, many are questioning whether Captain Smart’s statements, which some view as a call to action, may have contributed to the tragic events at the mine. The government, security forces, and stakeholders in the mining industry will now have to navigate the complex dynamics of illegal mining, youth unemployment, and public responsibility.