Captain Smart Lied About Mavis Hawa Koomson – Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

A Special Aide to Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Nana Kofi Ntiamoah has said Captain Smart the morning host of Onua TV lied claiming Mavis Hawa Koomson is a member of Church of Pentecost.

According to Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, those statements are false and untrue hence they must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah revealed that Mavis Hawa Koomson is a member of the Methodist Church of Ghana hence is never true she attends Pentecost church as Captain Smart claimed.

“Mavis Hawa Koomson has never been a member of Pentecost, Captain Smart allow your team to do research at Methodist head office, Why must you always lie. This is completely false to say Hawa Koomson attends Pentecost Church,”Nana Kofi Ntiamoah said on his Facebook page.

He also accused Captain Smart of engaging in religious and tribal politics.

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah further asserted that the Onua TV Morning show host is only resorting to divisive tactics by exploiting religious and tribal sentiments for political gain.

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah further argued that Captain Smart’s approach is detrimental to the unity and progress of Ghana as a nation, and stressed the importance of politics based on issues, policies, and the overall welfare of the population, rather than identity-based divisions.