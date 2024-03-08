Captain Smart Must Provide Answers – John Kumah’s Widow Lodges Official Complaint With Police

Captain Smart Must Provide Answers – John Kumah’s Widow Lodges Official Complaint With The Ghana Police Service.

In a tragic turn of events, Hon Dr John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, passed away at the age of 45 in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, following a brief illness. Information from the Kumah family indicates that the health of the former Deputy Minister deteriorated en route to Accra in an ambulance, leading to an unplanned diversion to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he succumbed, leaving behind his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Amidst the prevailing grief following Dr Kumah’s passing, a series of online videos surfaced featuring Captain Smart, host of Onua TV, alleging that the late MP and other prominent figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were targeted victims of poisoning.

The maverick commentator specifically emphasised Dr Kumah’s continued struggles as a result of the alleged poisoning. Making audacious claims, he confidently declared possession of concrete evidence to support his statements, challenging any sceptics to dare him to unveil the proof.

This shocking revelation has prompted Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the late MP’s widow, to take decisive action.

To unravel the truth behind her husband’s death, she lodged a formal complaint with the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, on Friday, March 8, seeking answers regarding the grave pronouncements made in the circulating video.

Sources have disclosed that Apostle Kumah, in her complaint to the authorities, asserted that Smart’s allegations were false and were causing significant harm to the reputation of her departed husband.

She expressed deep concern over the insensitivity shown towards the grieving family and called on the authorities to take swift action against those spreading falsehoods. This plea for justice highlights the emotional toll that misinformation can take on a bereaved family.

John Kumah’s widow’s determined stance reflects bravery as she strives for justice and clarity, even amidst these challenging times.

As the narrative unfolds, Apostle Kumah’s call for action underscores the broader issue of responsible journalism and the impact of unfounded claims on the lives of those affected.

The grieving family’s plea for intervention serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the responsibility to prevent the dissemination of harmful falsehoods, especially in times of profound loss and mourning.