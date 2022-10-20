Captain Smart Released After Serious Grilling

Host of morning show Maakye on Onua FM/TV Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been released by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He was believed to have been released after pressure was mounted by Media General Group following a Rambo-style arrest near Kawukudi on Wednesday, October 19.

Captain Smart was picked up while on his way home from work.

The NIB operatives are said to have driven past the broadcaster’s car and crossed it with their unlabelled vehicle, in the midst of heavy traffic.

They then whisked him away to an initially unknown location but was later found at the Interrogation Unit of the Bureau.

He was there and then interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General.

He was later released on bail.

It is believed that the arrest on Wednesday is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inthe fight against galamsey so far.