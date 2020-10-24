You’ve undoubtedly experienced the annoyance of coming across a dazzling night scene, only to find that your camera can’t recreate it exactly as it appears.

Low-light photography has always been challenging for smartphone cameras, as insufficient lighting brings negative effects on image rendering.

There are capable devices, of course, but they are hefty SLR cameras that must be used in conjunction with a tripod, or expensive phones that cost a proverbial arm and a leg.

HUAWEI nova 7i challenges the status quo by embodying something different with its powerful inventive camera technologies. Rather than an exclusive realm of the highly-skilled or the highly-priced, night photography is now accessible to all with the Huawei Nova 7i.

The nova 7i features five AI-powered cameras that generate pristine images at every touch of the shutter. The rear 48MP Quad AI setup includes a 48MP ultra-HD sensor, 120° ultra-wide angle camera, macro lens and depth sensor together in an avant-garde design. A 16MP front camera renders every shot in high resolution, with vivid, authentic colors.

The 48MP main sensor for the rear camera system boasts extraordinary imaging capabilities, with its ultra-large 1/2-inch sensor size and wide f/1.8 aperture.

In darker settings, an in-house “4-in-1 pixel fusion” technology automatically kicks in to ensure much higher photosensitivity, therefore guaranteeing first-rate performance despite the unsatisfactory lighting.

The nova 7i also allows you to shoot at night without a tripod, thanks to the Huawei-exclusive Super Night Mode, realised through the collaboration between blistering processing from Kirin 810 chipset and state-of-the-art AI algorithms.

Basically, with a press of the shutter, multiple pictures will be taken during the long exposure that lasts from two to six seconds, and they will be intelligently synthesised to create one final sharp, stunning, noise-free image. You may even be able to capture the starry night just as how your eyes perceive it.

The phone’s 16MP front camera can also utilise “4-in-1 pixel fusion”, a customised Super Night Selfie Mode and AI to achieve 2?m-equivalent levels of photosensitivity.

Therefore, your selfies are comprehensively optimised even in unfavorably-lit surroundings, with your facial features presented in captivating lifelike depth, natural lighting effects, optimal brightness and clarity. While over- or under-exposure is common in many selfie photos, none can be found in pictures taken with this smartphone.