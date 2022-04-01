Capture Ultra clear images, Captivating true-to-life colours, beauty from afar and more with the futuristic HUAWEI P50 Pro camera

If you want to spruce up your social media game with beautiful photos and videos, there are two ways to go about it.

The traditional way is to get a dedicated camera and then customise it using lenses, filters, accessories and so on. As you can imagine, the cost can add up pretty fast.

But that is the cost of going for the artisanal photography experience. Another more efficient and easier way in this day and age is to get a smartphone with the best camera capabilities, like the HUAWEI P50 Pro — the best camera phone with an aesthetic design.

This phone introduces the first Dual-Matrix Camera system and some pretty insane imaging technology. Smartphone photography has to come to the point where the HUAWEI P50 Pro might suffice for most of your photography needs, be it for social media or sharing pictures with your friends and family. But let’s dive deep into it and look at all the ways that the HUAWEI P50 Pro shoots exceptional images.

Zero-compromise picture quality and colour accuracy

The Super Main Camera Matrix on HUAWEI P50 Pro comprises the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the Super High-res Image Processing Engine, resulting in images that are brighter, shot with more light taken in, cleaner and more detailed.

HUAWEI P50 Pro debuts with support for a revolutionary physics-defying innovation, the HUAWEI XD Optics, which addresses image quality improvement in completely new ways. Then there is the XD Fusion Pro, an advanced solution that incorporates a new Super Colour Filter system, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology that improves details, colours and dynamic range.

Thanks to all of these, the HUAWEI P50 Pro brings exceptional refinement in colours, image quality, focusing speed and image stabilisation. In short, every aspect of mobile photography has been improved, enabling you to capture stunning photos and videos with no fuss.

In group photos, each subject looks clear, with minimal noise, even when you zoom in. In low-light conditions, the cameras can still capture detailed images, with your subjects looking well illuminated.

A huge part of photography is about capturing accurate colours. To capture colours as close to what human eyes see, Huawei tweaked over 2,000 colours in the colour spectrum.

As a result, the HUAWEI P50 Pro can faithfully reproduce colours and pick out even subtle differences in shades. Take red lipsticks as an example; there are many different shades of red lipsticks. The differences between the shades in those lipsticks can be subtle, but the results they produce are not.

But the HUAWEI P50 Pro can accurately identify the minute differences between various shades of the same colour and perfectly reproduce the differences on the screen.

The periscope zoom lens on the phone has a zoom range of up to 200 times. So, instead of moving closer to your subjects, you can bring them closer using the zoom lens.

This is an extremely handy feature when you are trying to photograph wildlife or sports events. For steady telephoto photography, the camera system on the HUAWEI P50 Pro features next-generation AIS Pro True-Steady Shot.

Say goodbye to blurry photos

If you are snapping pictures of moving subjects like children, pets, or even basketball players on the court, photos of them may come out blurry. This happens when the focusing is not fast enough to catch up with those darting athletes or scampering kids. But as HUAWEI P50 Pro features high-speed autofocus, zero-latency shutter, smart metering, motion blur reduction and more, you don’t have to worry about missing any decisive moment in your life.

Ultra-wide selfie camera

So far, we have only talked about the rear camera system of the HUAWEI P50 Pro. But the front camera of the phone is just as impressive. On the front of the phone is a 100-degree ultra-wide True-Chroma Selfie Camera, which performs well for self-portraits, large group selfies and photos with magnificent landscapes.

So, that is the long and short of it. The HUAWEI P50 Pro has cameras that makes the best use of hardware and software features to produce stunning pictures that can rival dedicated consumer cameras. But if you want more reasons to own this smartphone, it is also a beautifully designed phone with the Dual Matrix camera design, packs a large 4360mAh battery that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, and gives you all the convenience of futuristic Super Device features.