Car Accident in South Africa Kills 21 People, Including 19 Children

At least 21 people, including 19 children, have been killed in an accident in the South African eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, the News24 news portal reported on Saturday, citing emergency services.

“The fatally injured include two adults and 19 children aged between about five and 12 years old,” KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie was quoted as saying by News24.

A minibus with primary pupils on board collided with a delivery truck on Friday afternoon.