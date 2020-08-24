At least eight people were killed and another 25 were injured in a car accident that occurred in Mozambique’s southern province Maputo on Monday morning, according to local media, Radio Mocambique (RM).

Speeding was the cause of the accident that involved two passenger vehicles (known as ‘Chapa’ by locals) in the Boane district, said the radio report.

The report said the wounded were evacuated to Matola Provincial Hospital for medical care, among whom five are in serious condition. Enditem