Car bomb explodes in Czech town of Prerov

An explosion that destroyed a van in the Czech town of Prerov this week was caused by a device attached to the vehicle, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blast, which happened late on Monday in one of the town’s central streets. No information was initially available about the extent of the damage.

There were no indications that the explosion was caused by terrorism, but investigators were looking into whether there was a link to organized crime.

Prerov, a town with a population of 42,000, is almost 230 kilometres south-east of Prague.