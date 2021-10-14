Car snatcher jailed 18 years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour for car snatching.

Solomon Azure, alias Baba Sulley or 2PAC, unemployed, admitted the offence after the Case Management Conference session, when he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, Brian Ibrahim Adams, alias “Red,” has denied conspiring with him to snatch a Daewoo Matiz taxi cab, with the registration number GG 2486 -18, belonging to Mr Emmanuel Fosu Yeboah.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah that Mr Yeboah is a taxi driver residing at Lashibi near Sakumono whilst Adams lived at Kumasi and Azure at Yam Market, Agbobloshie.

He said in March 2020, Azure and Adams met at Avenor Park, where they became friends, adding that Azure informed Adams that he knew of one Nana who was ready to pay huge amount of money for a taxi cab.

On May 24, same year, Adams came to Accra and lodged with Azure, when the two planned to rob a taxi cab to sell.

Prosecution said on June 2, at about 2340 hours, at Baatsona Total Filling Station, the two hired Mr Yeboah’s cab to the Emef Estate, Lashibi.

Azure sat at the back of the driver as Adams sat at the front and on reaching a spot at the Celebrity Park area, Azure prompted the driver that he would alight and he got down whereas Adams remained seated.

He said Azure pretended to be paying the driver, broke a bottle, stabbed the driver repeatedly on the left shoulder and pulled him out of the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Adams took over the steering wheel, Azure joined him and they sped-off in the cab. The driver made a formal complaint with the Police and the next day at about 1000hours, police patrol team intercepted the two in the cab at Pokuase.

They were arrested and handed over to the Sakumono police. In their cautioned statement, they told the Police they were on the way to the said Nana and Didda to hand it over to, the Court heard.

After investigation, they were processed and put before court. Police are still searching for their accomplices.