Caradise Ghana Provided Global Christian Forum with Transport

Caradise Ghana Car Rental has once again successfully facilitated the transportation of over 240 participants from 60 countries across the globe for the recently ended Global Christian Forum in Accra, Ghana.

Numerous buses hauled the various participants from the Airport to their designated hotels from the 12th to the 15th of April, 2024. Participants were then transported from their hotels to the conference grounds daily for the gathering of devoted Christians from the 16th to the 19th of April, 2024.

The forum began with a vibrant, joyful worship service held at Accra Ridge Church. The Rev. Dr. Casely Essamuah welcomed participants to Ghana and the Fourth Global Gathering, and participants spent the day sharing their faith stories across the litany of differences represented.

The forum climaxed with a dinner and 25th-anniversary celebration at the Action Chapel Internation Church hosted by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

After the forum, the participants took the opportunity to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum where they learned about the great Pan-Africanist, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ghana’s journey to independence.

The participants also spent a day in Cape Coast where they learned about the millions of enslaved, dehumanized African men, women, and children at the Cape Coast Castle. Witnessing how Africans were forcibly taken captive to the Americas, Caribbean, and Europe as objects of lucrative trade.