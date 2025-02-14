CARD Ghana Unveils Climate Resilience Initiative in Wa West

Community Aid for Rural Development (CARD Ghana) has launched an ambitious 11-month project aimed at bolstering climate resilience in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The initiative, aptly named the Sustainable Climate Resilience Action Project, is funded by the German Agency for International Corporation (GIZ) under the European Union Ghana Agriculture Program’s REACH project.

The project is set to empower 2,000 smallholder farmers—1,300 females and 700 males—from 20 communities. At a launch event in Wechiau, the district capital, Programme Manager Ernestina Biney explained that the project focuses on improving sustainable land and water management practices and restoring degraded farmlands. She outlined that the intervention will span three thematic areas: water management, reforestation, and soil health, incorporating measures such as irrigation systems, tree planting, and composting techniques.

Biney stressed that the services offered were carefully selected based on community needs, derived from detailed Community Action Plans developed with REACH’s support. “We looked closely at the community leaders, their willingness to support these projects, and their readiness to adopt climate resilience measures in their farming practices,” she said.

Local officials and community leaders have welcomed the initiative. Mr. Yango K. Crispin, the Wa West District Coordinating Director, noted that the project is a welcome support for communities struggling with water scarcity and the challenges of dry season farming. “This will help ensure we have water for drinking and irrigation, reducing the need for our youth to leave in search of jobs,” he remarked.

Kong-Naa, Naa Yendau Dong Isaac III, chief of one beneficiary community, called the project timely and pledged his full support. His commitment reflects a broader hope among local leaders that the intervention will tackle long-standing environmental and economic challenges.

This initiative represents a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation in rural Ghana. By engaging local communities and aligning with international support, CARD Ghana’s project offers a promising model for resilience in the face of a changing climate. Whether these efforts will lead to lasting improvements remains to be seen, but the collaborative spirit evident at the launch is a positive sign for the district’s future.