Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr passes on in Rome

Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, Ghana’s newest Cardinal and Catholic Bishop of Wa Diocese, has passed on in Rome.

A statement issued by the Vatican, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the demise of Cardinal Baawobr ocurred on Sunday November 27.

“With sadness and pain we hereby inform you of the return to the heavenly Father of Cardinal Richard Baawobr, which occurred today, Sunday, 27 November 2022,” it said.

“Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and we received the sad news at 6.25pm.

“May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances. ”

Cardinal Baawobr was appointed Ghana’s third Cardinal by Pope Francis in May this year and was inaugurated in August.

And just he prepares for his installation in August, he got elected as the first Ghanaian President of the Continental Body of Catholic prelates – Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).