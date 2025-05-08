Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected new Pope

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the new pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, following the conclusion of a historic conclave in Vatican City.

The announcement came Thursday, May 8, after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling to the world that a new leader of the Catholic Church had been chosen.

Prevost, 69, becomes the first American-born pope in the Church’s history, although he also holds Peruvian citizenship and spent much of his priesthood in Latin America.

A crowd of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square erupted in joyous celebration as the white smoke appeared, signaling that the College of Cardinals had reached the required two-thirds majority.

“I’m so happy, it’s so incredible to be here at this moment,” said Roseleia Cordeiro, a 42-year-old pilgrim from Brazil, wiping away tears as she embraced fellow worshippers. “I don’t know how to express myself, but I am grateful to God for this moment.”

A Quiet Reformer with Global Experience

Born in Chicago on September 14, 1955, Prevost has had a long and varied career within the Church. Before his election, he served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, one of the most powerful roles in the Vatican, overseeing the appointment of bishops around the world. He was also President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and previously served as Archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru, where he gained citizenship and deep ties to the region.

Prevost is a member of the Augustinian Order, a religious community founded by St. Augustine. He was elected twice as Prior General, the global head of the order, before Pope Francis moved him from his leadership role in the order back to Peru in 2014 to serve as bishop and later archbishop.

May 8, 2025

His role under Pope Francis became even more significant when, in 2023, he was brought to Rome to lead the office responsible for vetting bishop appointments worldwide—a sign of the high esteem Francis held for him. In early 2025, Francis further elevated him to the highest rank of cardinal, marking him as a likely successor.

Despite maintaining a low public profile in Rome, Prevost was well known within Church leadership. He played a central role in a groundbreaking reform led by Francis that added three women to the bishop-selection voting body, reflecting a broader push for inclusion and transparency.

Breaking Barriers

Prevost’s election breaks long-standing expectations about papal nationality. While there has traditionally been a taboo against electing an American pope due to the global political dominance of the United States, Prevost’s Peruvian identity and deep roots in Latin America may have helped bridge that concern.

“He’s American, yes, but he’s also a Latin American bishop,” noted one Vatican insider. “That makes him a hybrid choice who could unite different corners of the global Church.”