Cardinal Training Academy Hosts Honorary Doctorate Awards to Celebrate Excellence

Cardinal Training Academy held its prestigious Honorary Doctorate Awards Ceremony at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, honoring exceptional individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted their fields and society.

The event featured Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, as the keynote speaker, delivering insights on leadership and excellence.

The ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including H.E. Ángel Lossada, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, and H.E. Ambassador Prof. Hugh K. Aryee, Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana.

The event recognized the accomplishments of several influential individuals including Dr. Sonya R. Sadhwani, Executive Director of the Melcom Group, for her visionary leadership in business, Dr. King David Thompson, CEO of Abrantie College, for his contributions to creative arts and vocational education, Dr. Aliñe Farah Badr, Tata International Group, for her transformative leadership and Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament, for his excellence in medicine and legislation.

The others are Dr. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong, Founder of the American International School, for her entrepreneurial achievements, Prof. Atuahene Boateng (Dr. Time Da So), Medimafo Herbal Hospital, for innovation in herbal medicine and Dr. Samson John Coleman, CEO of Rovinds Consult Ltd., for leadership and innovation.

Dr. Mavis Bermudez, Founder of Cardinal Training Academy, in her address emphasized the importance of celebrating and inspiring excellence.

She said: “This event is more than recognition; it is about inspiring and empowering individuals to lead impactful lives. Cardinal Training Academy is committed to shaping the future by offering programs that develop skills, foster innovation, and drive transformation.”

She averred that the memorable evening reinforced Cardinal Training Academy’s mission to nurture talent, celebrate achievement, and inspire transformational leadership.

Touching on future initiatives, Dr. Mavis Bermudez said Cardinal Training Academy aims to build on this momentum through its Leadership and Masterclass Series, as these programs, designed for professionals and executives, focus on strategic leadership, innovation, and personal branding to drive sustainable growth and impact in various industries.

For further information about the academy’s upcoming programs, contact sales@cardinal-academy.com or call 0244:338:605.