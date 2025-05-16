Cardiologist Urges Household BP Monitors to Combat Silent Hypertension

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Albert Agbi has issued a public health appeal for every Ghanaian household to acquire blood pressure monitors, warning that hypertension often shows no symptoms until causing catastrophic health events.

“Many patients discover their condition only after suffering strokes or organ damage,” Dr. Agbi stated during a Citi FM interview. He revealed that asymptomatic individuals frequently register dangerously high readings above 200mmHg without realizing their risk.

The specialist compared BP monitors to essential household electronics: “If families can afford televisions and sound systems, they should prioritize this life-saving device.” His recommendation targets Ghana’s growing hypertension crisis, fueled by sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and substance abuse.

Recent data shows hypertension affects nearly one-third of Ghana’s adult population, with late diagnosis contributing to the country’s high cardiovascular mortality rates. Dr. Agbi emphasized that routine home monitoring could enable early detection and prevent irreversible damage through timely medical intervention.