Cardiothoracic Surgeon urges health institutions to invest in automated external defibrillators

Dr Baffoe Gyan, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, University of Ghana Medical Centre, has advised institutions in the country to invest in Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

This, he said, would enable first aiders to use them during medical emergencies.

He noted that AEDs made cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) easier as first aiders were guided by the equipment to perform better.

Dr Gyan said this in Accra during a health and safety officers refresher course for some mining firms in Ghana.

The five-day workshop was organised by the St John Ambulance to introduce the participants to the new procedures in the newly released Edition 11 of the First Aid Manual.

Dr Gyan expressed concern at how many organisations in Ghana could buy AEDs but most at times, did not see the need to do so.

“Medical Emergencies can happen to anyone regardless of your status in the organization and it is time AEDs are given the needed attention,” he said.

Dr Kwame Apedzi, Chief Executive of St John Ambulance, advised the participants to practice CPR when they were less busy in their offices.

He assured participants of St John Ambulance’s continued support to them in acquiring the needed skills to perform their duties.

Dr Apedzi asked them to have an idea about the health conditions of their coworkers so they could respond to them appropriately without delay in any casualty.

The participants were at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on a study tour.

Chirano Gold Mine, Chirano; Newmont Ghana, Ahafo; Newmont Ghana, Akyem; Asanko Goldmine, Asanko; Golden Star, Wassa; and Ghana Mangannes, Tarkwa, Gold Fields Ghana, Tarkwa, Gold Fields Ghana, Damang were among the participants.

Others included Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi; Anglogold Ashanti, Iduapriem; Future Global Resources, Bogoso; Adamus Resources Ltd, Nzema; Perseus Mining Ltd, Ayanfuri; and Underground Mining Alliance, and Obuasi.