Care for Free Elections Ghana (“CARE” GHANA), a Civil Society Organization (CSO) has lauded the Government of the United States of America for backing it calls aimed at ensuring free and fair elections within African countries particularly in Ghana ahead of the upcoming December 7 polls.

The organization in its attempts to safeguard a free, fair and credible polls devoid of violence and unfair practices to rig elections have equally warned all African leaders including Ghana against such misdeeds.

“CARE” in a similar fashion appealed to the International Community to demonstrate similar commitments shown by the US government in matters of ensuring peaceful, free, fair and transparent polls to put pressure on African governments who are power drunk and bent on the use of dubious means to retain power at all cost to desist.

“We are by this statement calling on the international community to issue similar warnings and impose stiff restrictions on governments that seek to retain power by foul means”.

This and other details were contained in a statement signed by Mr David Kumi, the Executive Secretary of “CARE” Ghana and copied to the press.

Source:Joseph Wemakor