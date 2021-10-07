Care Net Ghana to put up girls dormitory for Hohoe E.P SHS

Mr Patrick K. Ahumah, Executive Director of Care Net Ghana, a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has broken grounds for the construction of a two-storey girls dormitory for the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School (HEPSS).

The project, expected to be completed within 10 months will be furnished with beds, washroom facilities to house about 240 girls and estimated at GH¢1.6million.

The Director noted that plans towards executing and completing the project began in 2018 when he witnessed the difficult conditions female students were facing with sleeping space hence, his decision to initiate the project.

Mr Ahumah, an old student of the School said the benefit of educating girls could not be underestimated.

He admonished the students especially the girls to strive to excel in everything they do for it does not matter where they were but who they were.

Mr Ahumah called on old students and other Organisations to come to the aid of the school and called staff and students to support the project.

Mr Franklin Amesimeku, Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to the Organisation for the gesture and support towards the school.

He noted that for close to five years, the girls had been at congested dormitories and were being moved from one class to the other as a dormitory.

The Headmaster said the school would ensure that all materials at the site were protected until the completion was done.

Miss Ofori Patience Sedem, Girls Prefect of the School commended the Organisation for the project.

She said the dormitory block when completed would create spaces in the dormitories and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

A tree was planted to symbolise the ground breaking event for the commencement of the project.