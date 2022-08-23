Career Counsellor urged youth to undertake due diligence of occupations before studying abroad

Ghanaians aiming to study abroad have been urged to do due diligence on the occupational options available before applying for a course in a particular country and also take advantage of its skills shortage list.

Mr Papi-Paulo Zigah, the Director of International Operations, Future Careers Ghana, said it was important to channel courses related to areas of easy access to employment after graduation, adding: “Don’t just choose a course, choose a course that relates to the career shortage area of that country because that opens doors for you”.

He said this during a career fair organised by Future Careers Ghana for students and graduates in Tema, dubbed: “Discover Study and Work Opportunities Abroad”.

Future Careers Ghana is a career education provider, committed to creating long-term employment opportunities for the youth through guidance, planning and career development, offering work-based learning for school leavers, and connecting with employers through ‘career-bakery’.

The event aimed at helping the Ghanaian youth bridge the career guidance and counseling gap and enable them to familiarise with the career opportunities available.

Mr Zigah said one needed to consider a career goal, which was crucial in studying abroad, to serve as a guide in choosing the right courses.

He called for comprehensive research on the school one intended to attend, knowledge of the existing laws of the country, accommodation, and culture among other things.

Mrs San Zigah, the Chief Executive Officer, Future Careers Ghana, said the results of core subjects were highly considered while applying to a school adding; “One must have at least grade C in these subjects.”

Applying for financial aid from the school as well as getting support from relatives and other stakeholders were important in the acquisition of visas, she said.