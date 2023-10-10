“Career Path—The Pursuit of Purpose” book launched in Accra

“Career Path—The Pursuit of Purpose,” a book on how to discover, identify and choose the right career and develop necessary skills to succeed in the job market, has been launched.

Mr. Bernard Quarm, the author, is the Director of Level Up Consult Ltd (LUP Consult), an advisory chamber for capacity building of individuals and organisations.

He is also the Country Coordinator, John Maxwell EQUIP Beyond Success programme in Ghana.

The 102-page book contains six chapters that begin with an overview of the job market and gives deep insight into the career world.

It follows with how to develop a career plan, build a personal brand, self-package and strategically position oneself, and how to finance one’s career.

In an interview session with Ms. Chaz Kyser, Founder of Serenity House Ghana, Mr. Quarm indicated that his whole life was the sum of the help he had received from other people.

That, he said, inspired him to also give back by helping others identify their unique potential and attain self-actualisation.

He emphasised that passion, desire, talent, trust in God, and optimistic attitude were critical factors for career success.

The occasion also saw the launch of the Career Life Project by Mr Quarm and the LUP Consult team.

This is a five-year personal development project to impact one million Ghanaian youth.

Rooted in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 8), the project is aimed at helping individuals obtain decent work and economic growth.

Mr. Quarm said the project would involve going to senior high schools, colleges, and universities to engage students on how they could make their lives meaningful and impact the lives of others.

It would also give back to Ghana, offer leadership and mentorship opportunities, and make the youth career-ready for the job market.

“This project is needed in our generation like never before,” Mr Quarm said.

“I believe all the policy makers, people in positions, authority, cutting across all sectors must begin to focus on human capital development. That comes out from an intentional and well-curated curricular,” he added.

Mr. Christopher Neyor, Board Chair, LUP Consult, in an address delivered on his behalf, noted that the labour force constituted the critical strength of every nation.

As such, it was important for the nation to invest in quality human capacity development to ensure resilient and robust economic growth and development.

Rev Mrs. Angela Carmen Appiah, President, Institute of Directors Ghana, said God had programmed everyone for a particular outcome, adding that, “once you are able to take the first step, it doesn’t matter what it is, He will let everything align.”

She announced that the Institute had started a Governance Club in basic, senior high, and tertiary institutions.

She said the club sought to groom young people in ethical, sound and responsible leadership that would enable them take over from the older generation.