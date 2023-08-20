Carest College of Health holds matriculation, graduation  

A total 145 students have been admitted to the Carest College of Health, Hohoe to pursue various programmes of study, which was disclosed at the College’s fifth matriculation and graduation ceremonies.

Some 52 students have also graduated after pursuing several programmes including Medical Laboratory Science, Medicine Counter Assistant, and Diploma in Building and Construction, Catering, Hotel, and Institutional Management.

Mr. Steve Wonder Obour, the Board Chairman of the College, said the institution would continue to collaborate with parents in the provision of quality life skills to equip their children with good job ethics.

He urged them to help the College to run effectively in terms of logistics and funds, adding that it was unfortunate to realise that some of the graduands had still not fulfilled their financial obligations.

Inadequate funds hindered the College’s effort to provide the requisite needs for students, he noted.

Dr Geoffrey Ayidzoe, the President of the College, said students who offered professional courses would have to take their professional licensing exams, although they would be awarded their certificates.

As an affiliate College, the students would also be getting certificates from the institutions they were affiliates of, he said.

Prizes were given to students with exceptional performance in their various fields of study.