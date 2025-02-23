Caribbean Agri-Food Pact Aims to Slash Reliance on Imports

In a bid to bolster food security and reduce the Caribbean’s heavy dependence on imported goods, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) have inked a landmark three-year partnership.

Signed simultaneously in Bridgetown, Barbados, and Hyderabad, India, the agreement marks a strategic push to advance CARICOM’s “25 by 2025” initiative, which seeks to cut regional food imports by 25% within the next year—a goal critics call ambitious but proponents argue is essential for economic survival.

The collaboration pairs ICRISAT’s expertise in drought-resistant crops and dryland farming with CPSO’s private-sector networks across CARICOM’s 15 member states. Dr. Stanford Blade, ICRISAT’s Interim Director General, framed the partnership as a climate imperative: “With hurricanes intensifying and droughts lengthening, Caribbean nations can’t afford to rely on unstable global supply chains. Science-backed farming isn’t optional—it’s existential.” His remarks underscored the region’s vulnerability, where up to 60% of food is imported, leaving economies exposed to inflation and shortages.

Dr. Patrick Antoine, CPSO’s CEO, emphasized the private sector’s role in scaling solutions. “This isn’t about handing out seeds,” he said. “It’s about building ecosystems—linking farmers to markets, financing climate-smart tech, and creating jobs that keep rural communities intact.” The deal outlines four pillars: joint research to boost yields of resilient crops like sorghum and millet, private-sector partnerships to commercialize innovations, skills training for farmers, and regional alliances to attract funding.

The pact’s signing ceremony brought together industry heavyweights, including SEPROD CEO Richard Pandohie and Goddard Enterprises Ltd’s Anthony Ali, signaling corporate buy-in. Yet challenges loom. While ICRISAT’s work in Africa and Asia has improved crop resilience for millions, adapting these models to Caribbean soils and markets remains untested. Smallholder farmers, who dominate the region’s agriculture, may struggle to adopt new techniques without subsidies or infrastructure upgrades.

A key focus will be cassava—a drought-tolerant staple that could replace imported wheat in products like flour. CPSO Senior Professional Kariyma Baltimore noted that substituting just 10% of the Caribbean’s wheat imports with cassava-based alternatives could save millions annually. However, past efforts to promote local crops have faltered amid consumer preferences for cheaper, processed imports.

The agreement’s three-year timeline raises questions. Can research breakthroughs translate to field results fast enough to meet the 2025 import reduction target? Dr. Blade acknowledged the urgency: “We’re not starting from zero. Our job is to accelerate what works and discard what doesn’t.”

While the partnership has been hailed as a “game-changer,” skeptics point to systemic hurdles. Caribbean agriculture suffers from fragmented land ownership, underfunded extension services, and youth migration to cities. Without addressing these issues, even cutting-edge science may falter. Moreover, the region’s reliance on tourism—a sector vulnerable to climate shocks—complicates long-term investment in farming. Success will hinge on whether this alliance can turn policy pledges into tangible gains for the farmers sweating under the Caribbean sun.