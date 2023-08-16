CaribbeanTales Film Festival Reveals 18th Edition Lineup

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, (CTFF) founded by award winning filmmaker and Academy member Frances-Anne Solomon, will celebrate its 18th year, September 6th – 22nd.

CTFF 2023 will continue its mission to present a multi-ethnic mix of inspiring films showcasing diverse shared stories and cultures from new and returning filmmakers.

Attendees can join Festival hosts, special guests and filmmakers for live screenings, panel discussions and talkbacks with filmmakers. Films will be screened at the Harbourfront Center, 235 Queens Quay W. Toronto, On.

This year a proactive CTFF will explore the urgent narratives on climate change plus a multitude of diverse stories from the Caribbean and African diaspora. 2023 also marks the inaugural Hon. Dr Jean Augustine Award that will be presented September 9th.

September 6th, CTFF will open with screening & reception of Eden River (Jack Evans, Belize/USA) Nominated: Best Short in Cannes. Central America, 1961: Cultural, moral, and ancestral tensions rise between three sea turtle poachers seeking their fortune on the offshore nesting grounds.

Also screening opening night, Here Ends the World We’ve Known (Anne-Sophie Nanki, Guadeloupe, France), a visual and plot stunning piece. Territory (Jael Joseph, Canada/Dominica).

The descendants of the last remaining Kalinago tribe of Dominica struggle to maintain autonomy over their culture. Powerlands, an environmental feature (Ivey-Camille Manybeads Tso, Colombia/Mexico/Philippines); featuring first peoples around the globe.

A young Navajo woman investigates displacement of Indigenous people in several countries, and devastation of the environment, caused by the same chemical companies that have exploited the land where she was born.

On this personal and political journey, she learns from Indigenous activists across three continents. CTFF will also screen, Diaspora (Héctor Valdez, Dominican Republic); The movements, migration, and liberation of peoples through art and culture, using the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean as a starting point and the docu-series, plus a snippet of Iconography: Roy Cape (Mikhail Neruda Gibbings, T&T) full screening on September 9th; the first ever bio documentary about the legendary musician from Trinidad and Tobago Roy Cape.

“The truth inspires me. Heroism, creativity and generosity- all the ways that people find to arrive finally at the truth.

“I am proud to unfold this year’s Caribbean Tales International Film Festival. As we celebrate our 18th edition, our path is constant and consistent. Each year our filmmakers, films, and panels let us know how far we’ve come and just as important, how much work still needs to be done.”