CaribbeanTales Film Festival to Celebrate Its 18th Year

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, (CTFF) founded by award winning filmmaker and Academy member Frances-Anne Solomon, will celebrate its 18th year, September 6th – 22nd in Toronto and online.

The festival will kick off with a media launch on August 8, at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, located at 506 Bloor St W, Toronto.

During the launch, the 2023 CaribbeanTales International Film Festival lineup will be revealed, promising captivating narratives and thought-provoking discussions focused on climate change and the pursuit of a sustainable future.

This year, CTFF is partnering with Hot Docs to shed light on urgent issues surrounding climate change, specifically its impact on Small Island States and Canada.

Rising temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events pose imminent threats to the Caribbean region, which the festival aims to bring to the forefront of global consciousness.

CTFF has always been committed to showcasing films that document real-time records of environmental hazards, and this year’s focus on climate change strengthens its solidarity with activists and affected communities.

Among the remarkable films to be screened is “KITE ZO A (LEAVE THE BONES)” by Kaveh Nabatian.

The film delves into the historical significance of a Vodou ritual presided over by Dutty Boukman in 1791 Haiti, which led to the creation of the first Black republic.

Throughout Haiti’s history, rituals of transformation and artistic expression have played a vital role in a thriving culture, despite facing oppression, poverty, and natural disasters.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmaker.

The festival’s mission is to ensure that these essential and visually impactful stories reach as wide an audience as possible and remain accessible and relevant at all times.

The event will culminate with a reception at A Different Booklist, located at 779 Bathurst St. in Toronto, providing an opportunity for further engagement and connection with the filmmakers and their work.