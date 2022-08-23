Caribbeantales Media Group Announces ‘The Big Pitch’

Toronto, On – CaribbeanTales Media Group, (CTMG)founded by filmmaker, producer & member of the Directors Branch Executive Committee of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Frances-Anne Solomon announced this year’s “The Big Pitch” will take place on September 11th. “The Big Pitch,” in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), runs from 9am – 11am and will be followed by CTMG’s Red Hot networking mixer (11am-12:30pm). The event takes place at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Luma lounge.

Nine emerging mid-career BIPOC filmmakers have been carefully selected from CaribbeanTales Black Incubator and Studio Access Project (CTBISAP) and the CineFam Limitless Incubator have been chosen to participate in “The Big Pitch” on September 11, 2022. The highly competitive incubator programs provide opportunities to BIPOC filmmakers to acquire skill sets and training that will help ensure their success & culminates with “The Big Pitch.” This year’s chosen participants have the opportunity to pitch their projects to a group of industry leaders put together by CaribbeanTales Media Group. The filmmakers will present their projects to top Canadian and international broadcasters and distributors for cash, mentorship, and support for their projects.

This Year’s Participants are:

Fennella Bruce

Aeyliya Hussain

Asis Sethi

Muniyra Douglas

Nauzanin Knight

Roble Issa

Suki Motoyi

Ana De Lara

Kai-Little White

Kristen Lambie

Kirsty Plange & Daisy Komujini

Yasmin Evering-Kerr

CaribbeanTales would like to thank their Funders for this event, Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Canada Media Fund & Telefilm. CaribbeanTales would also like to thank their Sponsors, Grande Camera, Album Equipment, Trinity Square Video, Charles St Video, AstroLab Studios and Panavision.