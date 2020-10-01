CARITAS Ghana, a Catholic Charity organization, in collaboration with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has donated some assorted items to support victims of flood in the Navrongo- Bolgatanga Diocese.

The Catholic Diocese covers Upper East and North East Regions.

The items valued at Gh¢70,000, included 40 boxes of Vegetable cooking oil, 30 boxes of mackerel, 25 boxes of tomato paste, 100 bags of rice, and five bags of gari.

The rest were 23 bags of sugar, 40 containers of spaghetti, five bags of beans, 100 pieces of sleeping mats, 100 pieces of blankets as well as eight bales of used clothing and a cheque for Gh¢10,000.

Mr Samuel Zan Akolgo, the Executive Secretary, CARITAS Ghana, explained that both Caritas International and Caritas Ghana procured the relief items to support the victims.

Mr Akolgo regretted the negative impact of the perennial floods on the victims and appealed to corporate bodies to intervene as cholera and other health epidemics may be looming if sources of water were polluted.

He said: “We also want to appeal to organizations to come on board to support the flood victims through Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs) because they are on the ground and know how to respond in terms of this kind of calamity”.

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Catholic Bishop of the Navrongo -Bolgatanga Diocese showed his appreciation to the GCBC for the support and said the Diocese Disaster Management Committee, which was set up to coordinate the flood victims, would ensure that the items were rightfully distributed.

Most Rev. Agyenta commended the GCBC and thanked the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his recent visit to the flood areas where he made some donations to the affected persons.

He called on government and benevolent bodies to come to the aid of the victims since most of them lost their houses and livelihoods.

“We should also prepare the grounds for the lean harvest as thousands of acres of farms were destroyed by the floods and affected people would need assistance with food.

Meanwhile, an assessment of the extent of the disaster made by the Department of Good Governance, Justice and Peace under the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo- Bolgatanga and presented to the Diocese indicated that about 19,013 people and 11,487 farms in seven parishes were affected by the rains.

The affected areas were Bawku West 5,279 people, Nabdam 1,287 people, Talensi 1,487 people, West Mamprusi 5,287 people, Bindri district, 4, 726 people and Kassena-Nankana East 39.