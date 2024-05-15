Carl Davordzie the Promising Young African Football Talent

The most decorated African Football Awards 2024 is here. And this year’s, has one of our own Carl Davordzie nominated for the Young Promising Foreign Base Talents of the year 2024. And his Code is ZR185 and needs our vote to emerge as the winner.

Carl Davordzie is a 23-year-old Ghanaian, a very promising player, and plays on loan for Gloria Bistrita 2018 club in Romania. He distinguished himself at the club level with great scoring skills and assisted in the success of his team as a center-forward player. He signed for his first team Cluj (CFR) on August 23, 2022, and the contract will expire in 2025.

Carl has made it to this great international stage and needs to be supported to win the African Footballer of the Year 2024 in the Young Promising Foreign-based Talents category.